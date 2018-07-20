HRVY: I’d love to collaborate with Ariana Grande or Ed Sheeran

HRVY’s “Personal” has over hundred million views on YouTube. HRVY’s “Personal” has over hundred million views on YouTube.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Harvey Leigh Cantwell, known more by his stage name HRVY, talks about his burgeoning career, aspirations, dream duet and being called the “New Timberlake”.

Q. What is your favourite song in your discography?

I sang a cover of Mirrors by Justin Timberlake when I was discovered so that song means a lot to me. It’s one of my favourite songs

Q. Who inspired you to become a singer?

Many people inspired me when I was growing up. My grandad is very musical and he inspired me. Justin Timberlake did. A lot of YouTube cover artists did as well.

Q. Where would you like to go on a tour next?

I’d really love to tour India because the fans are crazy, in a good way! They are so supportive and loving, so I’d love to see the rest of India and meet as many people as I can.

Q. With whom would you love to collaborate for a duet?

I’d love to collaborate with Ariana Grande or Ed Sheeran. Ariana has a great voice and Ed is such a good songwriter! Maybe one day.

Q. Are you happy with what you have achieved so far? Does so much success threaten to overwhelm you at times?

A. Yes! I’m so happy. Never did I think I’d get this far. It’s taken time but I’m so glad that it’s starting to pay off. There’s always places to improve on and work harder. It does get a littler overwhelming sometimes but what doesn’t in life!

Q. You performed in India earlier this year. Would you like to come here again?

A. YES! 100 million percent. Mumbai was such a great place to perform at. The fans are so loud and excited! So I’d love to visit more of India and see everyone!

Q. Do you agree with your nickname – “New Justin Timberlake”?

I mean it’s a big glove to fill! He’s such a big inspiration and will always be. It’s a big honour to be compared to him! Maybe one day, I’ll get to meet him and maybe I’ll one day be able to live up to his title, but not yet.

HRVY’s new single “Hasta Luego” is available on Hungama Music.

