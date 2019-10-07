Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala: A repetitive rework

The makers of Housefull 4 have released the second song from the upcoming film. “Shaitaan ka Saala” is an upbeat number that samples the 2013 Tony Montana song “Bala”. It has been composed and sung by Sohail Sen and Vishal Dalani and has been composed by Sohail Sen as well.

Much like the original Tony Montana song that “Shaitan Ka Saala” samples, this one gets stuck in your head. The refrain of “Bala” is matched by Sen and Dadlani calling out Farhad Samji’s simple lyrics. The song is a danceable and catchy one, but has little else going for it. Its simple beat and repetitive lyrics ensure that it is memorable but it is perhaps best to play in the background as you’re doing other things.

Just because a song gets stuck in your head, doesn’t mean that you want it there the whole time or that it is something that really makes you think.

Much like Tony Montana’s original, the repetitive hook finds a way to dig into your brain.

The video for the song sees Akshay Kumar donning medieval attire and taking on the personality of Raavan. Housefull 4 seems to be making the most of its release timing. The promotions line up with Dussehra and Diwali to ensure that they are topical while also fitting the theme. In any case, the themes in the video, elaborate choreography, and set design create a spectacle that is over-the-top but works well with Akshay’s exaggerated movements in the song’s video.

Housefull 4 is the latest addition to the long-running comedy franchise. The film sees the return of regular cast members Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh who are joined by Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in central roles. In addition to the already star-studded ensemble, the film will also see Chunky Panday and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting roles.

Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated for an October 25 release.