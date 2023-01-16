scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Honey Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar helped him after he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder: ‘She also recommended a doctor…’

Honey Singh has opened up about his diagnosis of mental health illness Bipolar Disorder. The singer said that celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others had reached out to him.

honey singh and deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone had reached out to the singer. (Photo: Honey, Deepika/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Honey Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar helped him after he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder: ‘She also recommended a doctor…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Popular Punjabi singer Honey Singh has opened up about his five-year break from music, and being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, stating that he was going at a fast pace in his career when he was interrupted by forces stronger than him, indicating that his body needed a big break.

The singer said that during the difficult time, many people from the entertainment industry reached out to enquire about his health status, with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone even suggesting a doctor to Singh’s family: “Deepika ne ek doctor Delhi me suggest kiya, uske paas gaya main. Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kaafi support kiya, Akshay paaji ke phone aate the. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha, 5 saal maine phone pe baat nahi kari kisi se (Deepika had recommended a doctor in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan gave his full support, while Akshay Kumar used to make phone calls asking about my health. I would not even talk on phone, I did not speak to anyone over phone for those 5 years). I did not make music for that many years. I did not even watch TV for 3 years, as what was going on in the news would trigger me,” the musician told Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read |Varisu and Thunivu box office collection day 5: Vijay races ahead of Ajith as Varisu earns Rs 85.25 crore

The rapper-singer who had gained weight in between, also candidly spoke about it, stating, “I did not want a break, God took a break on my behalf. I was going at a very fast pace. I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder along with serious symptoms. Everything was dismantled in the process. I gained a lot of weight due to the medicines. It took 7 doctors, I have even prepared a document about it, about what happened and how to tackle such a disease when it finally takes place.”

Honey Singh gave many hits in 2010 and in the years following it. He is known for tracks like Lungi Dance, Blue Hai Paani, Brown Rang among many more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:49 IST
Next Story

Namita Thapar shares new post after claiming maid, and not her son, shared hate messages from her phone: ‘Vicious trolling doesn’t spare a sweet teenager’ 

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Mira Rajput: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close