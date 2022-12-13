scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Yo Yo Honey Singh teases Rangeela Re’s ‘party remix’ with Iulia Vantur, watch video

The teaser for Yai Re remix, featuring Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur has just dropped.

A still from Honey Singh's new song, Yai Re
Yo Yo Honey Singh on Tuesday announced “Yai Re”, the ‘party remix’ of “Rangeela Re” from 1995 film Rangeela. Singh shared the teaser of the music video, in which he added his own name as well as other jarring touches to the iconic song.

While Singh stands in flashy suits and hypes up fans for the remix, Iulia Vantur shows her dance moves, dressed in black in the middle of the dance floor.

There has been enough and more protest regarding the remixes of classic tracks, leading to the debate on the lack of originality in Bollywood in the past few years. Despite public resentment, Delhi 6 tracks like “Masakali”, “Sasural Genda Phool”, among many others have been remixed with modern beats and autotune. In September, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman had shared his opinion on the subject and told India Today, “The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful about taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:27:30 pm
