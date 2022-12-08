Honey Singh introduces girlfriend Tina Thadani months after divorce, walks hand in hand with her at event

Rapper Honey Singh is making the headlines after he walked hand in hand with model Tina Thadani at an event in Delhi. Honey Singh introduced Tina as his girlfriend and the photos and videos of the two are all over the singer’s fan pages.

In a video from the event, Honey Singh, who revealed his new music album’s title, said it was suggested by Tina. She also featured with Honey Singh in his latest song Paris Ka Trip.

Honey Singh referred to her as his girlfriend while speaking to media, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0. This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).”

See photos and video of Honey Singh and his girlfriend Tina Thadani:

Honey Singh also shared that he finalised 10 out of 48 songs made by him for this album.

The couple was twinning in black at the Delhi event. The photos and videos from the event show Honey Singh and Tina Thadani’s PDA and this has got mixed reactions. Honey’s new relationship is in the news just three months after his divorce from wife Shalini Talwar.

According to reports, Honey paid Rs 1 crore in alimony for the divorce settlement. In 2021, Shalini accused Honey and his family of breaking her mentally and emotionally. She also accused him of domestic violence and claimed that she had evidence to prove it in court.

The album marks the rapper’s comeback who has been away from the limelight for a while.