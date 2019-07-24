Honey Singh’s Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha: Another remix which no one needed

Rapper and producer Yo Yo Honey Singh on Wednesday released the recreation of classic Bhangra song “Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha”, and it is safe to say that the music video is representative of nearly all revamped versions of old songs — tired, familiar and loud.

Perhaps the only saving grace of this number is singer Malkit Singh’s voice which has the peppy and fun vibe of the original. The original music video had featured Jass Arora and Malaika Arora, while this one sees Honey Singh prancing around in extremely bright colours doing a rehashed version of choreography featured in his previous videos.

The lyrics are banal and speak of a woman’s thin waistline, asking her to shake her legs, commenting on how she still looks stunning without putting on an ounce of make-up. What’s new, Honey Singh? It seems like the artiste has been doing the same job since the very beginning of his career — rapping badly on superficial things.

Talking about “Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha”, Honey Singh said, “This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard this song. Then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my younger days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him.”

“I am sure everyone will love this old school-new school combination because we have kept Malkit Paji’s hook line as it is but the music, beats and my verses are very urban,” the rapper concluded.