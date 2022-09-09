scorecardresearch
Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar’s divorce finalised

Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar had filed for divorce in 2021 after accusing the singer of domestic violence.

Rapper-singer Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are now divorced.

Rapper-singer Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are finally divorced. And according to reports, Honey has paid Rs 1 crore in alimony for the divorce settlement.

In 2021, Shalini accused Honey and his family of breaking her mentally and emotionally. She also accused him of domestic violence and claimed that she had evidence to prove it in court.

Honey Singh had issued a statement after the accusations and called them “false and malicious”. He also requested fans not to draw conclusions and said, “The allegations are subject to be proven.” In a long statement, the singer had written, “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic).”

He added, “I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law.”

