Home review: Sushma Soma’s second album is an unforgettably powerful ode to the environment and its creatures

Album: Home

By: Sushma Soma and Aditya Prakash

Rating: Three and a half stars

It was the death of a pregnant elephant after being fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Malappuram, Kerala, that left Singapore-based Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma (pictured) devastated. As Soma grieved, she decided to turn her lament into The Elephant’s Funeral, a song that borrows from the Tamil tradition of mourning where crying is accompanied by ‘celebratory’ sounding percussion. She bemoans the elephant’s passing and her calf through a heartwrenching ballad based on the sorrowful raga, Mukhari.

Soma enunciates each gamaka with much clarity, it instantly links you to these overwhelming emotions. Even though she builds the air of absolute sorrow while mourning in her searing voice through a 17th-century Carnatic composer Neelkanta Sivan piece, she juxtaposes it with the concordant beats of the Parai (one of the oldest percussion instruments) along a nadaswaram, as if implying the human race’s disregard for the elephant and its calf’s lives. It’s heartwrenching as one doesn’t hear this sort of attempt in mainstream or even independent music often. This music isn’t consolatory. Soma sings the pain of death — not easy to pull off for a musician. Soma does it delicately but without restraint and that’s where the power lies.

The song is a part of Home, her second album, and an ode to environment and sustainability through music. She follows up Elephant’s funeral with Ivory game, a song about the illegal ivory trade and poaching that’s led to innumerable animal deaths in Africa. She uses four words — Lobh, krodh, moha, mada, while emitting loud piercing cries, as if from a dying elephant, along with heavy percussion arrangements by Praveen Sparsh, deftly creating vivid imagery of the violence and man’s destruction of nature. She uses the rare raga Varali for the piece, the raga that creates the mood of abandonment. In the well-known nirgun bhajan, Maili chadar odh ke kaise dwaar tere main aaun (How do I stand before you with this soiled body), the hopelessness in Soma’s voice is disconcerting to say the least. The devotional piece is about finding oneself at the court of conscience, equating chadar with one’s body and main as the soul. It’s been popularly sung as a more uplifting piece in the romantic Pahadi by many. But Soma sings it like a wistful resignation without any percussion in the poignant raag Pilu.

While the songs of sorrow are much more impactful in Home, Soma also sings of the happiness that nature brings, in her opening piece. Composed in raag Hamsadhwani, she sings a bunch of syllables over a shifting rhythmic metre. The presence of noted hang player Manu Delago in the song is impressive. His solo lets one hear the cross-pattern of a circle of melody he builds with the warm sounds of the hang drum. Man I and Man II are both compositions by famed 16th-century saint-composer Muthuswamy Dikhsitar. Back in the day, these were inspired by western band music of the time. In these, Soma uses voices from everyday life: wanting an extra shower, a young man wanting to double bag his food, sound of tearing the plastic off a packet among others and pairs them with words – Lobh, krodha, moha, mada. Fledgling pieces, the two come with an interesting concept but they need more work to sound natural. Right now, they sound like practice sessions.

One of Soma’s most prolific pieces in the album is Ma — a song for the Earth. She sings three words — Ma dhara Vasundhara — in three stages, in three ragas, for seven minutes and makes a unique musical statement. She opens gently in Shankarabharanam, but somewhere into the second minute, one hears disenchantment and sadness through the despondent Bhairavi and later sharp shocks of fury along pounding drums through raag Varali. The silence after the storm is equally piercing. Her scream for nature’s scourge and pain hangs in the air after the song’s given an abrupt end.

One doesn’t often hear a Carnatic classical vocalist go much beyond their structured world and still stay true to the basic Carnatic sensibilities. Soma lets the external world’s damage affect her, revealing that classical music cannot and should not exist in a vacuum, that she is a part of the universe and needs to let her disdain and pain known.

One of the finest albums about environment and wildlife in a year when India won a Grammy for one that’s all about positive messaging, Soma means business. We will be listening.