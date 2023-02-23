‘Holi Re Rasiya’: Coke Studio Bharat releases Holi-themed track featuring Maithili Thakur, Seedhe Maut, Ravi Kishan

After the success of Coke Studio Pakistan during the pandemic, the Indian version of the long-running music franchise was rebranded as Coke Studio Bharat earlier this month. The season’s first track, “Udja” was performed by OAFF and Savera, featuring Burrah and Jasleen Royal. It has since garnered over 30 million views on YouTube. Earlier this week, Coke Studio Bharat released its second single, “Holi Re Rasiya” ahead of the Holi festival next month.

In contrast to the electronic sound of “Udja” the new track has been described as “A modern take on an ever-loved brajbhashi delight.” The description continues, “‘Holi Re Rasiya’ is an ode to colour and joy. An eclectic mix of a classic interspersed with the fresh rap style from the lanes of the home land of Delhi.”

The song has primarily been performed by Maithili Thakur, with actor Ravi Kishan and Delhi-based rappers Seedhe Maut as the featured vocalists. Brothers Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash have composed and performed the sarod arrangement. The song has been written by Kausar Munir and co-composed by Ankur Tiwari, who also composed “Udja.” His original music was featured in the film Gehraiyaan, and will soon be featured on Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Additional vocals on the track have been provided by Ayachi Thakur, Rishav Thakur, Abhijay Negi, Siddhant Sharma. In a statement, Ravi Kishan said about the experience, “This has been a fun experience for me, to be recognised by Coke Studio Bharat and to work together with young talents who bring in different genres to the platform. I have sung a few songs in the past that had a traditional touch, but to be a part of traditional and new-age music together was a thrilling experience.”

The new season of Coke Studio Bharat will feature 50 artistes coming together to perform 10 tracks. A Tamil-language spinoff has also been announced. The Pakistani leg of the franchise witnessed unprecedented success last year, particularly through the song “Pasoori,” performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.