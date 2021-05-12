Patthar Wargi teaser: Hina Khan song is yet another over-dramatic heartbreak track by B Praak

Hina Khan on Wednesday shared the teaser of her upcoming music video “Patthar Wargi”. The video gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the track, which will release on May 14. As soon as the video starts, we see Hina and her co-star Tanmay Ssingh hopelessly in love with each other, but soon things take a turn for the worse. We are left with a car blast, an emotional Hina and an angry Tanmay.

Hina, who is under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, is keeping herself away from social media. After her father’s demise, the actor had informed fans that while she will be away, and her team will take care of her social media handles. Last week, Hina shared a picture remembering her father who passed away following a cardiac arrest. She captioned the picture, “I don’t know what to write. I miss you.”

Earlier this month, Hina Khan tagged herself as “A Helpless Daughter” for not being with her mother in her hard times. “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But thrs a saying. Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light.”

Hina earlier appeared in the music video of “Bedard”, which also featured Stebin Ben. The song released to an overwhelming response.