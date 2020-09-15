Hina Khan on Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Besides being a romantic number, it also has a strong message

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" has been sung by Vishal Mishra. (Photo: Screengrab/VYRL Originals)

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer music video “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” released today. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the original composition will see Hina and Dheeraj coming together after Naagin 5.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Hina Khan shared that it was the concept of the music video that got her onboard. She added that it emphasises on elements that bind a relationship together. “The theme and concept of the music video is what appealed to me the most. Besides it being a romantic number, it has a very strong and meaningful message to share, something that many people need to see, especially during these times. It talks about being positive and staying faithful to your beliefs during trying and testing times. In a very beautiful and subtle way, it also gives out an inspirational message.

While Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar play a romantic couple in “Humko Tum Mil Gaye”, it was their chemistry as enemies that caught the attention of the makers. Spilling the beans on the same, Hina shared, “Not many know that the song was offered to us post Naagin. Even though he was the antagonist opposite me, the team saw some sort of chemistry between us and felt that we would be the correct pairing for the song. It was great working with Dheeraj for the second time around. We had quite a lot of fun on set together.”

Music videos were a trend in the early 2000s, and now, a lot of popular actors have started to star in them again. Stating that it’s because they have created a niche for itself, the actor added, “Music videos have always been quite popular but I feel that after the digital space became wider with a bigger reach, it is now doing even better. Also because the target audience has grown wider, so it works perfectly well that way.”

On being asked if there is any music video from her growing up days which is still a favourite, Hina Khan smiled to share, “Made in India by Alisha Chinai. Even her entire album which she named after herself was a fabulous one.”

As readers would know, the actor is also an enthusiast singer. When we quizzed her if she has any plans of shooting her own music video someday, she quipped, “As they say, music is truly food for the soul, and for me it is an integral part of my life. So given the right time, opportunity and something which majorly catches my interest in the music world, I would definitely not mind giving it a try.”

Hina Khan was last seen in Naagin 5 playing the ‘sarvasestha naagin’.

