Raanjhana: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s song has nothing going for it

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s music video “Raanjhana” released on Thursday. Sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Raqueeb Alam, the track has a typical Bollywood-ish love story as its backdrop. The girl (Khan) visits a palace, feels something familiar about it, opens a book titled Raanjhanaa out of curiosity, and here it is, a story of reincarnation.

If you leave aside the video that presents a cliched tragic love story, “Raanjhana” fails to grow on you even as a love ballad. The lyrics which are considered the soul of any romantic number, are mediocre and the chemistry between Hina and Priyank looks forced.

To me, their photos on Instagram ooze better chemistry than this 6-minute-long video. Asad Khan’s music also could not save this easily forgettable song which might also have a sequel. Sigh!

Digging deeper to find something good out of the bad, Hina Khan looks gorgeous in every frame. Her experience in acting saves the music video from turning into a complete disaster since Priyank’s lack of experience as an actor is quite evident.

Other than this, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina has a couple of projects coming up. She will be seen in Damaged 2 opposite Adhyayan Suman and will make her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

