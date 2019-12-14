Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Raanjhana: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s song has nothing going for it

If you leave aside the video that presents a cliched tragic love story, "Raanjhana" starring Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma fails to grow on you even as a love ballad.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2019 12:51:50 pm
hina khan song The music video Raanjhana featuring Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma released on Thursday.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s music video “Raanjhana” released on Thursday. Sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Raqueeb Alam, the track has a typical Bollywood-ish love story as its backdrop. The girl (Khan) visits a palace, feels something familiar about it, opens a book titled Raanjhanaa out of curiosity, and here it is, a story of reincarnation.

If you leave aside the video that presents a cliched tragic love story, “Raanjhana” fails to grow on you even as a love ballad. The lyrics which are considered the soul of any romantic number, are mediocre and the chemistry between Hina and Priyank looks forced.

To me, their photos on Instagram ooze better chemistry than this 6-minute-long video. Asad Khan’s music also could not save this easily forgettable song which might also have a sequel. Sigh!

Watch Raanjhana starring Priyank Sharmaaa and Hina Khan

Digging deeper to find something good out of the bad, Hina Khan looks gorgeous in every frame. Her experience in acting saves the music video from turning into a complete disaster since Priyank’s lack of experience as an actor is quite evident.

View this post on Instagram

From the sets of Raanjhana..🌹

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Other than this, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina has a couple of projects coming up. She will be seen in Damaged 2 opposite Adhyayan Suman and will make her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement