Himesh Reshammiya: I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown

Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya has contributed in creating new trends and changing India’s music scene. His signature tunes include a fusion of Western and Indian classical music, electronic and Sufi genres.

Reshammiya began his career with composing songs for television until breaking into films with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He even featured in his singles and films, apart from judging several singing reality shows. Songs like “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, “Jhalak Dikhlaja”, “Tere Naam”, “Jumme Ki Raat”, “Tera Suroor” and “Teri Meri” are just a few of his several hit numbers.

The versatile artiste recently collaborated with veteran composer Rajesh Roshan for MX Player’s Times of Music. During an interview with indianexpress.com, Himesh Reshammiya opened up about his nearly 25 year-long journey, how he has managed to keep his compositions relevant and changes he would like to see in India’s music industry.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Q. How have you kept yourself busy in the lockdown? Did you manage to create anything new during the time?

Music is definitely a calming force. I have composed about 700 songs for a very big project, including 300 new songs during this lockdown. This project has inspired me to create new compositions. Now, I’m really looking forward to announcing that project because it is a complete game changer in terms of the music industry for artistes. It has some great melodies which are necessary to hit the music market in today’s times.

Q. What do you wish to change about the music scene in India today?

Music in India needs to completely become independent. And it has started to be. As compared to how music functions throughout the world, India has different kinds of rules. Here it is more film dominated. But, independent music will take over the scene very soon.

Q. How do you stay up to date with the trends? How has your music evolved over the years?

I have tried to be very relevant and have reinvented my music every year, whether it is “Odhli Chunariya”, “Nikamma Kiya”, “Just Chill”, “Mohabbat Hai Mirchi” or “Tere Naam”, they are completely Indian and rag-based melodies which I learned from my father. Then there’s Namaste London or going completely different and very Sufi with “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, “Aapka Suroor” and “Hookah Bar”. So I have tried all kinds of stuff, while making sure that the soul remains intact. Whether it’s a modern song, a song for the clubs or any romantic melody, the selection of notes have to be rag-based in Pakki Bandish but you simplify it for the listener.

Q. Do you think we’ve had enough of remixes?

Yes, I think it’s time that we have had enough of remixes and it’s time to go back to the original music. The audience is saying it and not just the music industry. Very soon you will be getting a lot of beautiful melodies from me, and from a lot of people, I’m sure.

