Himesh Reshammiya launches Sawai Bhatt in new album, Indian Idol contestant says ‘very excited’

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya on Monday announced his new album, which will feature a collaboration from Indian Idol participant Sawai Bhatt. Bhatt will be singing the first song of the album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se,’ shared the music director via an Instagram post.

Stating that the Sawai Bhatt track will have a romantic melody, the composer wrote in a lengthy post, “The first song of my new album as composer ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’ on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by sawai bhatt @sawai.bhatt. He recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon. It’s a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai’s voice in the song.”

“He (Sawai) has sung the melody meticulously even though it’s his debut, give it all your love just the way you have given so much love to Surroor 2021 title track and also Tere Bagairr from the album Moods with Melodies. The blockbuster success of both albums assures me that melody is the priority for every music lover and the audience,” Himesh’s note read further.

Sawai also shared the news on his social media platform and expressed his gratitude to Himesh and his fans. “This is a beautiful song, which I cannot wait to share with you all,” wrote Sawai in Hindi.

Earlier this month, Himesh Reshammiya had shared the music video of ‘Surroor 2021,’ which quickly captured the interest of the internet, resulting in viral memes and throwbacks.