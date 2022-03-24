Himesh Reshammiya, Iulia Vantur’s Designer Lehenga is a heavily auto-tuned but catchy song

If you ever wanted to be a singer but realised that you are no Sonu Nigam or Alka Yagnik, 2022 is the right time for you because if Iulia Vantur can be a singer with all the auto-tune in the world supporting her, so can you. Iulia on Thursday released a wedding song titled “Designer Lehenga”. The track is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The video of the song has Iulia dressed up in a lehenga as she records the track in a studio. I mean, what better way to inspire musicians than to dress up as the title of the song, just in case anyone forgets. The song, thanks to Himesh, is quite catchy and it is reminiscent of the work that he did in the late 1990s.

“Designer Lehenga” has been described as a wedding anthem and it sounds just like the kind of track that will be played during someone’s sangeet function. It opens with a few lines narrated by Himesh who talks about erasing ‘des-pardes ke saare faasle’.

“This track is a very unconventional song and yet has a classic melody and will become a bridal anthem soon,” said Himesh Reshammiya in a statement. This is the second collaboration between Iulia and Himesh as they previously worked on “Every night and day” for the album Aap Se Mausiiquii.