Himanshi Khurana finds herself on Times Square Billboard, reflects on journey from ‘Ludhiana to New York’

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana is over the moon as her pictures adorn the prestigious Times Square Billboard, courtesy her latest song “Surma Bole”. The singer first shared on Twitter photos of the coveted Billboard featuring a poster of “Surma Bole” along with a picture of music composer Bunty Bains, whose label Brand B has produced the track. Himanshi got emotional as she shared her happiness with her fans on social media.

To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all pic.twitter.com/siqrx8jrDw — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 20, 2021

“To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all,” she wrote alongside the above-mentioned photos. Later, the singer shared a video of the same display. Looking back at how far she has come from being popular only in Punjab to global recognition as a performer, Himanshi wrote, “Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne……….. jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the. Ludhiana to new york time square.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Himanshi owes her recent, spectacular rise to her stint on Bigg Boss. She wasn’t known to the Indian audience beyond Punjab when she entered as a wildcard on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. But with her strong personality, her long-standing differences with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill and her support for Asim Riaz that later turned into a full-fledged relationship, Himanshi won hearts and gained herself a new, wider audience.

Since, Bigg Boss 13 ended early last year, the singer-actor has released one single after the other– several featuring beau Asim– which have been embraced by her listeners.