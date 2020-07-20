Himanshi Khurana’s Distance: A visually appealing music video

Himanshi Khurana’s music video Distance was released on Monday Himanshi Khurana’s music video Distance was released on Monday

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana on Monday released her latest song, “Distance”. While the music video, featuring Khurana, is visually appealing, the song is nothing to write home about.

Composed by Desi Crew, Distance has been penned by Bunty Bains. The video has Khurana dancing with a bunch of (uninterested) girls. The lyrics of the song has her asking guys to not make their partners cry and rather meet them with a smile. It also asks boys to keep a distance from the girls, which makes little sense.

Distance is a Himanshi Khurana song out and out, and fans would be excited to see the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The actor looks classy in her two looks, and also has a vintage car to add to the charm. However, in a few moments, Khurana goes overboard with her expressions, making her look too animated.

While Khurana has had some big hits in the past, Distance is definitely not her best. The music video’s length is also a dampener.

Himanshi Khurana has been shooting music videos ever since lockdown restrictions were eased. Khurana featured in two music videos alongside boyfriend Asim Riaz – “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Apna Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. She also starred in videos like “Bazaar”, “Suit Dwaada”, “O Jaanwale” and “Tamasha”.

