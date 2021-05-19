Here’s how AR Rahman responded when Lilly Singh said Selena Gomez wants to work with him, watch video

Now only time will tell if AR Rahman and Selena Gomez will get together to collaborate for a project in the near future. (Photo: AR Rahman, Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Mozart of Madras aka Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman is on a promotion spree to talk about his latest production venture 99 Songs. Rahman has also penned the story of this unique, musical love story.

During his latest interview with popular YouTuber, talk show host and actor Lilly Singh, the latter asked him about his music and the fact that so many big names from the international music scene want to collaborate with him.

“In 2020, Selena Gomez said in an interview that she wants to work with you, did you know that?” Lilly asked Rahman. A smiling Rahman responded, “I keep seeing all this stuff, but I think people are just confused, ‘where is my management? Did Selena Gomez call you?’ Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these people talking about me, but then I never get to meet them because I am on the other side of the world.”

The pair then went on to discuss Rahman’s one-of-a-kind fashion sense. The host wondered where he gets his style from, to which the composer replied, saying he just does what he wants to do, and doesn’t necessarily follow any rules of the game. “Oh my god, it is truly perfection. Where do you get this from? Do you have a stylist or are you into it?” asked Lilly. “Actually, after a while you don’t care. You just think you are going to do this stuff,” Rahman said as he laughed heartily.

99 Songs released last month in theatres in India. Recently, Rahman announced that the movie will be available to stream on an OTT platform soon. The name of the streaming service is yet to be revealed.