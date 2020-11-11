Here is the tracklist for BTS album BE

BTS album BE has eight tracks with the lead song titled "Life Goes On." (Photo: BTS official/Twitter)

BTS is all set to release their new album BE on November 20, and the K-pop band has released the tracklist for the album. BE has eight songs, which includes the hit song “Dynamite” that they released earlier this year.

The other tracks are – “Life Goes On,” “Fly To My Room,” “Blue & Grey,” “Skit,” “Telepathy,” “Dis-ease” and “Stay”.

The band regularly holds live streaming sessions on YouTube, and in many of those sessions, we have heard them talk about the spirit of BE. While the group was working on the album, they frequently talked about making it a positive and hopeful experience for their fans, ARMY.

RM and V discussed “Life Goes On,” in light of the pandemic. JungKook spoke about “Telepathy,” which is about the unsaid connection that the band members share while they perform on stage, and the relationship they have with ARMY.

BE is largely a self-produced album by the members of the band, which is quite rare in the K-pop scene. This time, Jimin is playing the role of the band’s Music Project Manager for the album. He had earlier shared on one of the live streams that Suga recommended him to take this responsibility.

BTS will perform their lead single “Life Goes On” from BE at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd