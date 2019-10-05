Have you heard Noname’s Telefone?

The ‘Have you heard’ series is a look into significant albums across multiple genres. We will explore what made these albums tick and why they’re worth listening to today.

Sometimes you encounter an album that while drawing on traditions of different genres of music, does something inventive and new. This is usually a rare, one-off thing because of how steeped in set ideas of genres the music industry tends to be. Noname’s first album, Telefone, blends old genres with new forms and heaps of emotion to deliver an album that is as beautiful as it is haunting.

Noname (formerly known as Noname Gypsy) has made music that has loosely been categorised as hip hop. This isn’t entirely the case, though. Sure, Noname uses her background in spoken word poetry to create inventive flows and meaningful lyrics but the similarities more or less end there. Her music is more soul or R&B than outright conventional hip hop. In Telefone, the music uses shiny keyboards, xylophones, a drum kit, guitars, and bass among other instruments to put across nostalgic but simultaneously novel compositions. Telefone stands shoulder to shoulder more with Solange than the conventional hip hop of someone like one-time collaborator Chance the Rapper.

Telefone deals with themes that are inherently difficult to think about but buffers each thought with something inherently hopeful as well. Noname goes from a nostalgic song about growing up hopeful (“Diddy Bop”) to a mournful song about black lives lost to violence (“Casket Pretty”) in the span of a few songs. The album touches upon themes of wistfulness, nostalgia, growing up, systemic inequality, and death repeatedly. The packaging for all the things Noname talks about is beautiful. It is hard to comprehend that the contents surpass what they are wrapped in.

The album most definitely saves the best for last. Even though “Diddy Bop,” “Yesterday,” and “Casket Pretty” are all important moments in the album, its peak comes with “Shadow Man”. The song is a meditation about death but is not morose. Instead it takes a more reverent perspective on things. It starts out with densely layered vocals, a pitch-shifted bass guitar and a heavy groove before it gives way to various verses. “Tell em play Metro Boomin’ at my funeral/ St. Louis taught me death could be your neighbor, stay away/ Don’t take the family for granted, better days away,” raps Smino (one of four guest features on the song). “Shadow Man” isn’t a mourning of one’s own passing, but much more a reflection on why it’s important to keep people you love close to you. Its many verses all communicate what the person delivering the verse thinks it’ll be like when they themselves die. This method of speaking past one’s own life isn’t something you hear every day, least of all in hip hop.

Noname’s Telefone is a classic in its own right. It combines spoken word, heavy themes and beautiful instrumentation to deliver something unique and genre blurring.