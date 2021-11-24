Sivamani, Sona Mohapatra entertain Harshdeep Kaur’s son Hunar with impromptu in-flight concert, Benny Dayal captures the moment

Singer Harshdeep Kaur on Tuesday evening shared a video, which is sure a treat for her fans. The video features her husband Mankeet Singh and son Hunar Singh. As soon as the video begins, we see legendary musician Sivamani giving an impromptu performance for Hunar. The in-flight concert did leave the whole flight entertained.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Harshdeep Kaur mentioned, “Best In-Flight Entertainment for Hunar Singh. Usually my son Hunar sleeps during the flight but he got lucky this time..that he was being entertained by the best in music 😇 Thank you @asivamanidrums_official for this. He got luckier when my co passenger @sonamohapatra sang Lullabies for him 😘 and @bennydayalofficial uncle who captured a part of this moment.”

As soon as she shared the video, Aditi Singh Sharma, Richa Sharma, Mukti Mohan and others dropped adorable comments. Earlier in the day, Sona Mohapatra also shared a video with Harshdeep and her son. “The best gifts of being in the Music concert tour season is bumping into fellow musicians & even better their ladoo cutie doll! Here’s presenting @harshdeepkaurmusic ‘s Hunar, mommy sang a song of mine she loves & eventually he threw my phone, glasses, power bank to the ground but latched on to my autobiography of Swami Vivekananda! @drums_sivamani joined into the party once we landed,” she wrote.

Harshdeep and Mankeet welcomed their son earlier this year. The two announced their son’s name on the social media platforms with an adorable post. “With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby ‘Hunar Singh’ Please continue giving him your love & blessings,” the singer shared. She also explained the meaning of the name Hunar and wrote, ‘Art, Skill and Talent.’

Harshdeep Kaur tied the knot with Mankeet Singh in 2015.