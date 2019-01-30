Harshdeep Kaur on remixing old classics: It should be done tastefully

In this exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Harshdeep Kaur talks about finding a footing in the music industry, struggles of a reality show winner and the current trend of remixing old songs.

Here are the excerpts:

Advertising

Q. In an age of forgettable singers, you have managed to find your place. What has helped you?

I think it is my hard work and my zest for learning new styles of singing. I am trained in both Indian and western classical music and that has really helped me become a versatile singer. I love modulating my voice according to the song.

Q. Like films, even music industry is ruled by some artistes. Did you ever feel the pressure to find work?

I have always believed in doing quality (work) than worrying about the quantity of songs. Opportunities come and go but how you deliver at that moment makes the whole difference. I always concentrated on being honest and sincere to my work and rest, God takes care of it!

Q. You have won two reality shows. How difficult is it for a reality show winner to make a name?

Reality shows are a good platform to showcase your talent but once the show is off air, the hard work doesn’t end there. You have to keep updating your skills and strive to be irreplaceable. You need to find your original style.

Q. Is music industry a safe place for women?

You find all kinds of people in every field. There are good people and then, there are some not so good people. One should work with a lot of dignity and should always keep self respect before anything.

Q. What’s your take on the current trend of remixing old classics?

Advertising

Too much of everything is bad. Sometimes it’s good to hear an old melody packaged in a new sound but it should be done tastefully and by not ruining the original song.