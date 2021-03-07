Harshdeep Kaur shares first picture of her son, says ‘Thank you from the 3 of us’

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared the first picture of her son on Instagram on Sunday. The picture has Harshdeep and her husband Mankeet holding the newborn. Sharing her joy, Harshdeep thanked her fans for their love and blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Harshdeep wrote, “THANK YOU from the THREE of Us! A lot of things have changed in these past few days.. but One thing that has been constant, is YOUR LOVE & BLESSINGS for us. We’re Truly Blessed.. Satnam Waheguru”.

As soon as she posted the picture, her friends and fans posted heart-warming comments for them. Neeti Mohan admired Harshdeep’s glow and wrote, “Wait… the mommy is still glowing. God bless you all. I am getting senti looking at this picture.” Archana Pania wrote, “He looks gorgeous. Beautiful picture and so full of love, warmth and joy.” Salim Merchant, Rameet Sandhu and Armaan Malik dropped “Congrats” in the comment section of the picture.

Harshdeep and Mankeet started their new phase of life as a parent on March 3. The “Dilbaro” singer took to social media to share the happy news. “‘A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy 💕’ Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!” she wrote on Instagram.

Harshdeep Kaur married Mankeet Singh in 2015.