Harshdeep Kaur on self-isolation: I am working on my art, creating music

Singer Harshdeep Kaur recently indulged in a live chat with her fans through The Indian Express’ Facebook page to spread awareness about coronavirus. She also spoke about the importance of social distancing and self-isolation.

Here are the excerpts from the live-chat.

On coronavirus

It is a very deadly virus, we should not take it lightly. The worst part is that a person who is the carrier of the virus has no idea about it until 14 days. So, it is possible for the carrier to unintentionally pass on the virus to others around them. So, self-isolation is the only way to stop the spread.

On Social-distancing

Social distancing is very important because that is the only way you can stop the spread.

On spending time during self-isolation

My body is fully rested as I am getting good sleep. I am taking care of myself and eating healthy. In fact, thanks to technology we are able to do so much at home. You can watch movies, series, documentaries. Read books, enlighten yourself. And work on your art.

My work involves a lot of travel. Our concerts are usually huge gatherings. At present, all concerts are cancelled. I am working from home. I am making music from home. I am working on new compositions, practising and making the most of this time. I FaceTime with a few music producers to work and share ideas. I recorded a shabad and I will soon post a lyrical too. So, I am making sure to work on myself.

I am learning to cook new recipes from YouTube and my mother-in-law. Also, bonding with old friends, talking with them about college, school days. I am watching movies and documentaries and taking up household chores too because we have asked our househelp to go on leave.

On Punjab curfew

It is a very good move. Even if government is not implementing a curfew, stay home, work from home. Make sure to keep yourself and others sanitised. Even if you are taking a milk packet, make sure you wash it well because it might carry the virus.

What will you tell your fans?

Please take care. Stay home. Stay sanitised. Learn something new.

Message to TikTok users

You have a great audience. Please make informative video for them. Educate your audience through your creativity, which will help awareness. Even celebrities and influencers should do their bit. I am doing mine.

