Harshdeep Kaur names her newborn son Hunar, here’s what it means

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh, who welcomed their baby boy just a week ago, have now named the newborn.

Harshdeep took to Instagram and shared the name, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby ‘Hunar Singh’ Please continue giving him your love & blessings.” She also shared the meaning of the name Hunar and wrote, ‘Art, Skill and Talent.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

The Dilbaro singer had earlier shared the news of the baby’s arrival on social media. “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy 💕’ Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

Days later, Harshdeep also posted an adorable family portrait where the new parents featured along with their little bundle of joy. She captioned the photo, “THANK YOU from the THREE of Us! A lot of things have changed in these past few days.. but One thing that has been constant, is YOUR LOVE & BLESSINGS for us. We’re Truly Blessed.. Satnam Waheguru.”

Harshdeep Kaur tied the knot with Mankeet Singh in 2015.