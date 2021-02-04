Harshdeep Kaur, Mankeet Singh expecting their first child

Singer Harshdeep Kaur is set to welcome her first baby in March. The “Dilbaro” singer took to Twitter to announce the happy news.

Kaur posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings 🙏🏼”

Dressed in a floral black dress, the singer looked resplendent, cradling her baby bump in one of the photos. Husband Mankeet Singh featured in another picture, where the couple is captured looking lovingly at each other.

Known for her Sufi and heartfelt renditions, Harshdeep Kaur married Mankeet Singh in 2015. While announcing her marriage, the “Kabira” singer had shared how she made her ‘best friend, her companion for life’.