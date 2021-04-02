Harshdeep Kaur celebrates one month of son Hunar’s birth: ‘This little boy has taught me so much’

Harshdeep Kaur had announced she was expecting her first baby in February. (Photo: Harshdeep Kaur/Instagram)

Harshdeep Kaur is celebrating one month of the birth of her son Hunar. The singer took to social media on Friday and shared a click where she is holding the newborn. The picture shows the side face of the baby.

Harshdeep tweeted, “Can’t believe Hunar is 1 Month old today.. time truly flies… Today I celebrate 1 month of being a mother. This little boy has already taught me so much ! I love you my little munchkin and I hope to give you the best of everything I can!”

Harshdeep’s good friend and singer Neeti Mohan commented, “Hunar ki mommy badi hi Pyari.” Others who gave their wishes included Meenal Jain, Neeru Bajwa, Navraj Hans, Archana Pania Sharma, Abhijit Vaghani, Shivam Mahadevan and Shruti Pathak.

Harshdeep and husband Mankeet Singh became proud parents on March 3. She wrote on Instagram “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy 💕’ Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!”

In February, Harshdeep Kaur had announced she was expecting her first baby. She posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings”

Harshdeep Kaur married Mankeet Singh in 2015. While announcing her marriage, the singer had shared how she made her ‘best friend, her companion for life’.