Harry Styles, Taylor Swift getting back together?

Harry Styles dated taylor Swift from October 2012 to January 2013. (Source: AP)

One Direction star Harry Styles and country star Taylor Swift are rumoured to be thinking about giving their relationship another shot, after spending almost two years apart.

Styles, 20, who recently made comments hinting he may be bisexual, is said to have been bombarding the 24-year-old beauty with text messages in a bid to get her back, reported Hollywood Life. “Harry has been plaguing Taylor with texts and sent her 1,989 roses to celebrate the release of her new album ‘1989’,” a source said.

Styles dated the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker from October 2012 to January 2013 and their brief romance is thought to have ended on bad terms after Swift appeared to poke fun at Harry later that year.

Swift, who has remained single, seems to have forgiven Styles, who has been linked to a number of famous faces including Kendall Jenner since their break up, and has been “talking about how much he’s matured.”

