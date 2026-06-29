Harry Styles chokes, collapses briefly on stage during live concert at Wembley

Harry Styles faced a sudden health scare during his live performance at Wembley Stadium when he reportedly collapsed on stage after choking on water. The incident occurred mid-show, leaving fans in the audience visibly concerned as the singer momentarily struggled to continue performing.

The incident occurred during the June 26 show, which took place amid a record-breaking heat wave in the UK.

According to reports, the singer had been interacting with the crowd when he appeared to choke, prompting a brief disruption in the concert. Despite the alarming moment, the situation was quickly brought under control.

Harry regained his composure shortly after and was able to continue with the performance, ensuring the concert carried on for the thousands of fans present at the venue. Crew members and on-site support were seen responding promptly as the singer recovered on stage.