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Harry Styles chokes, collapses briefly on stage during live concert at Wembley
Harry Styles briefly collapses on stage at Wembley Stadium after choking on water during live concert, later recovers and continues the performance.
Harry Styles faced a sudden health scare during his live performance at Wembley Stadium when he reportedly collapsed on stage after choking on water. The incident occurred mid-show, leaving fans in the audience visibly concerned as the singer momentarily struggled to continue performing.
The incident occurred during the June 26 show, which took place amid a record-breaking heat wave in the UK.
According to reports, the singer had been interacting with the crowd when he appeared to choke, prompting a brief disruption in the concert. Despite the alarming moment, the situation was quickly brought under control.
Harry regained his composure shortly after and was able to continue with the performance, ensuring the concert carried on for the thousands of fans present at the venue. Crew members and on-site support were seen responding promptly as the singer recovered on stage.
The incident has since gone viral on social media, with clips and reactions spreading rapidly online.
See the clips from Harry Styles’ event here:
Harry Styles briefly collapsed on stage due to a choking scare, not the extreme European heatwave, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/YrR7tHYt8r
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2026
MEU DEUS! Harry Styles se engasga com água durante show e assusta fãs. pic.twitter.com/JaSRDBA0Za
— POPTime (@poptime) June 28, 2026
Fans expressed relief after learning that the episode was not serious and that Harry Styles was able to continue the show without further complications. Many also praised the artist for completing the performance despite the unexpected interruption.
Harry Styles returned to the stage the following evening at Wembley Stadium, continuing his performances without any visible issues after the brief on-stage incident. His next show at the venue is scheduled for June 29.
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The London concerts are part of his ongoing Together, Together global residency tour in support of his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Following the Wembley run, which is set to conclude on July 4, Harry Styles will travel to São Paulo, Mexico City, and New York before wrapping up the tour in Australia on December 13.
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