Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeal to ‘Treat People With Kindness’ in new song

Singer and songwriter Harry Styles has released a new song called “Treat People With Kindness” that appeals to the generosity of human spirit.

The lyrics wonder if “we can find a place to feel good, And we can treat people with kindness.” The song, despite the peppy tone, is not fanciful. It knows the world we have right now is not perfect. But perhaps it can be full of kindness?

The song assumed even more relevance due to everything that happened in 2020.

The music video, featuring English writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag, serves as a lively, foot-tapping dance number. The cinematography is done in retro-style sepia colour palette and the costumes (loose trousers and Styles’ sequinned jacket, for instance) worn by Styles and Waller-Bridge match the setting.

The song is pretty catchy on its own, and its slickly-produced music video is the icing on the cake.

‘Treat People With Kindness’ is part of Styles’ album Fine Line.