Independence Day songs: Patriotic tracks which should on your playlist

As the country celebrates another year of freedom, update your playlist with these evergreen patriotic tracks.

There are so many tracks that the Hindi music industry has produced over the years which still instill in us a feeling of pride and belonging. From the Raazi track “Ae Watan” to AR Rahman’s iconic “Maa Tujhe Salaam”, here are some of the patriotic numbers which should be on your playlist.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Mere Desh ki Dharti

Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka

Aye Mere Pyare Watan, Aye Mere Bichchde Chaman

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-tan Saathiyon

Chale Chalo

Teri Mitti

Ae Watan

Happy Independence Day!

