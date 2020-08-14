Independence Day songs: Patriotic tracks which should on your playlist

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 10:57:15 pm
There are so many tracks that the Hindi music industry has produced over the years which still instill in us a feeling of pride and belonging. From the Raazi track “Ae Watan” to AR Rahman’s iconic “Maa Tujhe Salaam”, here are some of the patriotic numbers which should be on your playlist.
Maa Tujhe Salaam
Mere Desh ki Dharti
Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka
Aye Mere Pyare Watan, Aye Mere Bichchde Chaman
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon
Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-tan Saathiyon
Chale Chalo
Teri Mitti
Ae Watan
Happy Independence Day!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd