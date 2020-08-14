scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 14, 2020
Top News

Independence Day songs: Patriotic tracks which should on your playlist

Independence Day 2020: Celebrate this historic day by listening to some of the best patriotic tracks our music industry has produced over the years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 10:57:15 pm
independence day songsAs the country celebrates another year of freedom, update your playlist with these evergreen patriotic tracks.

There are so many tracks that the Hindi music industry has produced over the years which still instill in us a feeling of pride and belonging. From the Raazi track “Ae Watan” to AR Rahman’s iconic “Maa Tujhe Salaam”, here are some of the patriotic numbers which should be on your playlist.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Mere Desh ki Dharti

Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka

Aye Mere Pyare Watan, Aye Mere Bichchde Chaman

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-tan Saathiyon

Chale Chalo

Teri Mitti

Ae Watan

Happy Independence Day!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tenet, christoper nolan, john david washington, robert pattinson
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: 12 new posters promise another mind-bender

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement