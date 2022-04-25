Arijit Singh’s difficult road to stardom: From Fame Gurukul elimination, to rejected song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya

Singer Arijit Singh, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, has had a long journey to stardom. In 2005, at the age of 18, he became known for his participation in Fame Gurukul, where he did not win the reality show despite receiving much appreciation. He finished sixth, and Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee won the show, that was judged by Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and KK.

After Fame Gurukul, Arijit featured in another another reality show, 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil. The show was a musical face-off between contestants of Fame Gurukul and Indian Idol. He won the show and set up his own studio with the prize money of ₹10 lakh. However, this still did not ensure easy stardom for him as a singer. He was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and got a chance to sing the song Yun Shabnami from Saawariya, which was Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film. Unfortunately, his version of the song did not see the light of day. Following this, Ramesh Taurani signed him for a music album, which also did not get released.



Arijit then shifted to Mumbai in 2006, where he began his career in music and his song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 received praise. In 2013, he shot to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. He has received much praise for his songs Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Pachtaoge, Pal, Khairiyat, Soch Na Sake, Ilahi and Humari Adhuri Kahaani were well-received by the audience.

Over the years, Arijit Singh has established himself as a singer of heartbreaking romantic ballads, and is one of the most-sought after singers in Bollywood. He received the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil from Sanjay Leela’s Padmaavat.