Halki Si Barsaat: Munawar Faruqui-girlfriend Nazila’s sweet romance will leave you with a smile

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui’s music video with girlfriend Nazila is finally here. Shot in Chandigarh, the music video is titled “Halki si Barsaat” and has been crooned by Saaj Bhatt. His intense voice, the beautiful lyrics and the sweet romance between Munawar and Nazila will leave you with a smile.

The video opens with Munawar performing a comedy act on stage, while Nazila cheers for him as an audience. As she steps out, it starts to rain leaving her stranded. Entering in style, Munawar comes with an umbrella and asks her to join him. As the two walk towards her home chatting, love blossoms between the two. While everything seems perfect, towards the end, the comedian is all sad waiting for his lover as it rains again. What happens next is for you to see in the video.

While the chemistry between the lovers is perfect, Nazila does need to polish her acting skills. Munawar, on the other hand, had to perform on stage and look lovingly at his girlfriend, which seemed like an easy job for him. Overall, the video has a very sweet vibe and will remind you of the music videos from the early 2000s. However, it’s Saaj Bhatt’s voice that will make you go back to “Halki Si Barsaat” again. Also, with the monsoon set to arrive soon, gear up to witness a surge of Instagram reels on this song.

Also Read | All that you need to know about Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila

Last night the couple went live on Instagram to talk more about the music video, and their experience of working together. Munawar said that he received a call from the producer saying his manager is asking for a lot of money, and he should hear the song before deciding. “I was on my bike with Nazila when the call came. We immediately heard the song, and soon got hooked. And once they decided to have Nazila on board, everything just worked out,” he shared with a smile.

Munawar also said that even during his stint in Lock Upp, he wanted to do a romantic music video to feel like a ‘celebrity’. As for his girlfriend, Nazila shared that she was a little conscious given it was her first time acting. “I was nervous but since I had him around, everything just worked beautifully. He made me really comfortable and the scenes in the music video are so similar to our real-life activities that it didn’t feel like work.”

Munawar and Nazila also informed that while shooting for “Halki Si Barsaat” in Chandigarh, it actually started raining, making the experience more memorable.