Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber’s condition was ‘very scary, random’, gives health update

Hailey Bieber, model and media personality and pop star Justin Bieber‘s wife, has given update about her husband’s health. Justin had announced in an Instagram video that he is suffering from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition which has left half of his face paralysed. He had to cancel several upcoming shows due to the condition.

During an appearance in Good Morning America, Hailey told the host in an answer to a question, “He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally okay.”

She added, “I’m just grateful that he’s fine. The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Justin had announced his condition last Friday. In an Instagram video, he said the condition has fully paralysed the right side of his face. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

Hailey is the niece of actor and comedian Alec Baldwin and the daughter of actor and author Stephen Baldwin. Justin Bieber was earlier in a relationship with singer and actor Selena Gomez from 2010 to March 2018. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.