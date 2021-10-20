scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ

Habit song: Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as much as SidNaaz fans, watch emotional video

"Habit" has been uniquely edited from the footage of the unfinished song that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shot for. Shehnaaz fills in with a eulogy to the late actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 20, 2021 4:38:57 pm
sidnaaz song habit sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill'Habit' released a day ahead of its expected launch.

“Habit” is probably the most honest, heartfelt tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The new song, which arrived a day ahead of its expected launch, puts Sidharth at the centrestage, with his partner Shehnaaz Gill mirroring the emotions of the massive fan base of ‘SidNaaz’.

“Habit” has been uniquely edited from the footage of the unfinished song that Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for. The song was shot at a beach. It has now amped up with additional clips of Shehnaaz singing the track as she reminiscences about the moments spent with the actor.

Also read |‘When we love someone…’: Shehnaaz Gill talks about emotional attachment after Sidharth Shukla’s death

There are also shots of what went behind-the-scenes while the song was being shot, giving glimpses of the fun the unit had along with the two artistes on sets.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko, “Habit” was released by the makers with the text that read, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way? #HABIT OUT NOW.”

“Habit” was previously titled “Adhura”. Shreya Ghoshal had days before announced the release of the song with the caption, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story).”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. Shehnaaz, who’s known to be close to the late actor ever since their Bigg Boss 13 journey together, went into mourning for weeks. She recuperated and made her first public appearance ahead of the release of her debut film Honsla Rakh recently. The Punjabi movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement