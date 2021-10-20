Habit song: Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as much as SidNaaz fans, watch emotional video

“Habit” is probably the most honest, heartfelt tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The new song, which arrived a day ahead of its expected launch, puts Sidharth at the centrestage, with his partner Shehnaaz Gill mirroring the emotions of the massive fan base of ‘SidNaaz’.

“Habit” has been uniquely edited from the footage of the unfinished song that Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for. The song was shot at a beach. It has now amped up with additional clips of Shehnaaz singing the track as she reminiscences about the moments spent with the actor.

There are also shots of what went behind-the-scenes while the song was being shot, giving glimpses of the fun the unit had along with the two artistes on sets.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko, “Habit” was released by the makers with the text that read, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way? #HABIT OUT NOW.”

“Habit” was previously titled “Adhura”. Shreya Ghoshal had days before announced the release of the song with the caption, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story).”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. Shehnaaz, who’s known to be close to the late actor ever since their Bigg Boss 13 journey together, went into mourning for weeks. She recuperated and made her first public appearance ahead of the release of her debut film Honsla Rakh recently. The Punjabi movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.