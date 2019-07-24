Gwen Stefani calls off her Las Vegas gig

Toggle Menu
Singer Gwen Stefani, who is on an extended Las Vegas residency till November, said that her show at Zappos Theater, scheduled for Wednesday, has been called off.

Singer Gwen Stefani has cancelled an upcoming performance in Las Vegas due to ill health.

The 49-year-old musician, who is on an extended Las Vegas residency till November, said that her show at Zappos Theater, scheduled for Wednesday, has been called off.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night. I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing and I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage on Friday,” Stefani wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Refunds for Wednesday’s performance are being offered at point of purchase, reported ET Online.

Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment said that the singer “does anticipate recovery and plans to return to stage for her scheduled show on Friday”.

