Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, see photo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been in a relationship for five years now. (Photo: Instagram/blakeshelton)

Pop singer Gwen Stefani and country singer-songwriter Blake Shelton are now engaged. The duo shared the news on Instagram with an adorable post on Wednesday. In the photo, the two of them can be seen exchanging a kiss.

Blake shared the picture first and captioned it, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Gwen reposted the image and mentioned that she had said yes to Blake’s proposal. Her caption read, “@blakeshelton yes please! gx.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the sets of the musical reality show The Voice in 2015, and have been dating ever since. In an earlier interview with talk show host Seth Meyers, Gwen had admitted that she had no clue who Blake was, this despite his immense success and popularity in the country music scene. “I had no idea Blake Shelton existed,” the Voice coach told Seth.

Apart from working together on The Voice as coaches, the duo has also released multiple tracks together, including the Christmas song “You make it feel like Christmas” released in 2017.

