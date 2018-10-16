Follow Us:
Guru Randhawa unveils Downtown

Guru Randhawa says his song Downtown is about a man chilling with his friends, discussing his achievements and the woman he really likes.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: October 16, 2018 5:06:08 pm

Singer Guru Randhawa on Tuesday released a single titled “Downtown”. He says it’s a new-age peppy love song.

Shot in Canada, the video features Guru with Delbar Arya. It has some swanky cars and shows Guru riding a bicycle.

Composed, written and sung by Guru, the song has been helmed by DirectorGifty and produced by T-Series.

“The song is about a man chilling with his friends, discussing his achievements and the woman he really likes. It’s a new-age peppy love song that everyone will relate to,” Guru Randhawa said in a statement.

Watch Guru Randhawa song “Downtown”

Guru is known for songs like “Suit suit”, “High rated Gabru”, “Lahore” and “Ban ja rani”.

