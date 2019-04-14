Guru Randhawa: My songs got into Bollywood because of the audience love

Songs like “Lahore”, “Patola”, “Daaru Wargi”, “Made in India”, “Fashion” and “Downtown” are just a handful of the numerous hits Guru Randhawa has delivered ever since he ventured into music in 2013. Now, several of his tracks including “Suit”, “Ban Ja Rani” and “High Rated Gabru” have also been included in Bollywood films.

Initially, a popular name in the Punjabi music arena, Guru has fast become a singer for all seasons. While his upcoming movies are Arjun Patiala, Dream Girl and Housefull 4, his regular collaborations with artistes like Arjun, Tanishk Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar have established him as a singer to watch out for.

Guru’s latest project is T-Series’ MixTape season 2 where he has performed with another singing sensation, Neha Kakkar on “Ishare Tere”, “Tere Te” and “Dilbar”.

On the sidelines of the project, Guru shared exclusively with indianexpress.com, whether Bollywood is doing a decent job at recreating his songs in Hindi films.

Q. Do you think after Bollywood picked your songs, your fan following increased across the country?

Every market has a different audience and reach. In India, Bollywood has the biggest reach currently. Even when I was doing independent music, fortunately my songs were very well received and real audience started following me. It is because of their love that my songs made its way into Bollywood. I am thankful to all the people who have loved my songs throughout my journey.

Q. Which film, you think, did a better job with your song than your own video?

It is very hard to choose one. Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sullu as they had songs which were my first singles to enter Bollywood and will always be special.

Q. Bollywood has given a new lease of life to your singles. What’s your take on the trend of recreating songs?

Till the audience is enjoying it, I think it is fine.

Q. And how was it performing for MixTape?

MixTape is a great platform to collaborate with another artiste and give a new life to your song with the use of live instruments, etc. It gives you an opportunity to showcase something new for your fans. This time around, I have collaborated with Neha Kakkar and it has turned out to be a high energy mix. After our MixTape Punjabi was a hit collaboration and was well received, we decided to try something new this time. Hope audience likes it.

Q. Which has been your personal favorite song or collaboration?

I recently collaborated with international singer Pitbull. It has been a very exciting and enthralling experience for me. The single will be out soon and I am totally looking forward to it.

First look of our song #SlowlySlwoly

Will be out in coming few days.

Final video has been sent for Colour Grading. We all set to deliver the biggest international collaboration with sir @pitbull

THANKYOU for your patience ❤️@TSeries pic.twitter.com/6GrPvpNlbR — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 24, 2019

Q. What is better – performing for live audience or getting feedback on social media?

Performing live.

Q. A song that you would like to dedicate to your fans?

“Tenu Suit Suit Karda”