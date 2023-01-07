Guru Randhawa picks up Shehnaaz Gill as she falls while shooting Moon Rise, fans say ‘their chemistry is magical’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, will soon be seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video for Moon Rise, had a great time shooting for the song and many videos from the shoot suggest the same. In a new behind the scenes video, Shehnaaz can be seen running across the beach but accidentally has a fall.

The video was uploaded by T-series and shows Shehnaaz and Guru shooting at a beach. As the shot begins, Shehnaaz starts running and Guru runs after her. However, Shehnaaz trips and falls on the sand. Guru was quick to pick her up and both of them burst into laughter.

The video was shared with a caption, “Guess who just had a great fall? It was crazy on the sets of #MoonRise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice Guru and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in the video. One of the followers commented, “These 2 look soo good together”, while another one wrote, “Their chemistry is magical”. Another follower hoped to see them together in more videos and wrote, “So cute #guruxshehnaaz #gururandhawa and #shehnaazgill . Hope to see them in many more MV after #MoinRise as they look so beautiful and adorable together.”

The video for Guru Randhawa’s Moon Rise will release on January 10. Earlier, Guru had shared a behind-the-scenes video where Shehnaaz is telling him to look at him as he blushes and looks away. The singer had captioned the video as, “You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot.”