Guru Randhawa shares pictures from ‘historic Vancouver show’, thanks fans for love and support

Pop sensation Guru Randhawa was attacked in Vancouver, Canada after his concert. The singer from Punjab was hit on his face by a Punjabi man, leading to four stitches on his right eyebrow. As he returned to India after his concert tour in the US and Canada, his team shared a statement which mentioned Randhawa has decided to never perform in Canada.

But it seems the “High Rated Gabru” singer has changed his mind. Randhawa on Wednesday shared pictures from his “Historic VANCOUVER show” and captioned them, “This was Historic VANCOUVER show we did where the incident took place. And yes I will see you all soon ❤️ Thanks Vancouver for your love and support.”

Guru Randhawa also thanked everyone who came out in support and showered him with love after the unfortunate incident. “And thanks to everyone who’s shown so much love from all over the world after the incident,” he added.

Randhawa was on a nine-city tour in the US and Canada. His Vancouver concert was the last leg of his tour.

After he was attacked, many Twitter users shared his photo where he could be seen bleeding. As the photo went viral, Guru Randhawa’s team released a statement giving details of the incident.

Here’s the entire statement from Guru Randhawa’s team:

“Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on 28th July in Vancouver when Guru told one Punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience. That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera who sent him away during the show. But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch , because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience.”

Singers like Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Harshdeep Kaur and others wished speedy recovery for the “High Rated Gabru” singer.

Guru Randhawa recently went international with his track “Slowly Slowly” featuring Pitbull. The singer has made his name in the music industry with his peppy chartbusters like “High Rated Gabru”, “Patola” and “Ban Ja Rani” among more. He has composed and sang songs for films like Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Dil Juunglee, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Blackmail.