PLAYLIST: Top 10 Guru Randhawa songs

Guru Randhawa turned 29 today. (Photo: Guru Randhawa/Instagram)

Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa celebrates his 29th birthday today. The Punjabi singer rose to fame in 2016 with his track “Patola,” which released under T-series music label. The song was Guru’s first big collaboration with rapper Bohemia. Later, Guru featured in “Yaar Mod Do” with another Punjabi musician Millind Gaba.

In 2017, Guru Randhawa forayed into the Bollywood music scene with Tumhari Sullu track “Banja Tu Meri Rani.” Two years later, he featured in a song with the international artiste Pitbull. The two collaborated for a song titled “Slowly Slowly.” In 2019, he also made his debut in Tollywood. He sang for Prabhas in Saaho. In 2020, Guru made his second international collaboration “Surma Surma” with British artiste Jay Sean. His popular track “Lahore” was adapted in Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D, a Remo D’souza directorial.

Here are some of his beloved numbers:

High Rated Gabru

Patola

Ban Ja Rani

Suit

Kaun Nachdi

Surma Surma

Lahore

Slowly Slowly

Enni Soni

Ishare Tere

Here’s wishing the talented artiste a very happy birthday!

