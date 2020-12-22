Guru Randhawa on breaching COVID-19 norms: Was not aware of night curfew

Guru Randhawa was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday for violating Covid-19 norms. (Photo: Facebook/Guru Randhawa)

Singer Guru Randhawa, who was among 34 people arrested and released on bail by Mumbai Police for violating COVID-19 norms at the Dragonfly Club near Mumbai airport, has said that he ‘deeply regrets the unintentional incident’.

Randhawa’s team released a statement saying that the violation was unintentional as the singer was not aware of the night curfew.

“Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities’ decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well,” read the full statement of the singer.

Besides Guru Randhawa, other celebrities who were arrested and released on bail include cricketer Suresh Raina and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd