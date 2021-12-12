Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi’s photos from Goa go viral, fans ask, ‘Are they dating?’

Guru Randhawa might be busy with the Dabangg Tour in Riyadh but his photos with Nora Fatehi are making the rounds of the internet in India. Guru and Nora seemed to have spent some quality time together in Goa a few days ago. In the photos, Guru and Nora are seen sharing a light moment and enjoying Goa’s beach.

As soon as the photos went viral, fans started speculating if the two are dating. “Are they dating,” read a couple of comments, while a few fans wondered if they are shooting for a song. “Looking good together,” read a comment. Some fans went on to state that after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi might tie the knot too. “After Kat-Vicky, I can see next celebrity wedding happening soon,” read a comment.

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi have earlier collaborated for the music video of T-Series’ “Naach Meri Rani”.

On the work front, Guru Randhawa is currently busy with the Dabangg Tour. He recently posted a video of himself entertaining a housefull crowd. Posting the video on his Instagram account, the singer wrote, “Thank you Riyadh for the love. Dabangg the tour reloaded. Massive engery.” The tour commenced on December 10. Apart from Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover are also a part of the tour.

Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is basking in the success of her latest track “Kusu Kusu” in Satyameva Jayate 2.