Guru Randhawa attacked after his concert in Canada: Reports

Guru Randhawa was reportedly abused and attacked after his show in Vancouver on July 28. An unidentified man attacked the Punjabi singer as he was exiting Queen Elizabeth Theatre after his performance.

According to a report in The Tribune, Randhawa is out of danger after the attack. A few reports also suggest that the man who attacked the “Suit Suit Karda” singer was also misbehaving during the concert and was in an inebriated state.

Though the reports haven’t been confirmed by the singer or his team yet, a few eyewitnesses have reacted on the incident on social media. Also, a photo of the singer after being attacked is doing the rounds on the internet.

A Twitter user wrote, “#GuruRandhawa was treated badly during #Vancouver show by #Punjabi youth in #Canada. It is totally unacceptable to become physical with any of performer, specifically in #Canada. Picture was clicked right after #GuruRandhawa was beaten.”

Guru Randhawa is on a nine-city tour in the US and Canada.

Randhawa recently went international with his track “Slowly Slowly” featuring Pitbull. The singer has made his name in the music industry with his peppy chartbusters like “High Rated Gabru”, “Patola” and “Ban Ja Rani” among more. He has composed and sang songs for films like Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Dil Juunglee, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Blackmail.