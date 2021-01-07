Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi collaborate for a music video

Earlier in the day, Guru Randhawa posted a click on Instagram, where Sanjana Sanghi's face isn't visible. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is all set to share screen space with singer-composer Guru Randhawa in a music video. Sanjana on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share a click of herself and Randhawa, leaving fans excited about their upcoming song.

Sanjana, who was seen in Dil Bechara last year, captioned the photo, “Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave @gururandhawa”. Guru Randhawa also shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote, “New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96.”

Earlier in the day, Guru Randhawa posted a click on Instagram, where Sanjana Sanghi’s face isn’t visible. His caption read, “New Year , New Beginnings.” Many fans and colleagues mistook the girl in the picture to be his partner and took no time to congratulate him.

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a lead actor with Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara last year. The film marked the last screen appearance of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana previously did small roles in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.