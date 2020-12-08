Gurdas Maan supports farmers’ protest: ‘Long live farmers’

Gurdas Maan voiced his support for farmers via Twitter. (Photo: Gurdas Maan/Instagram)

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Tuesday took to Twitter to support farmers after he was not allowed to speak at the protest against new farm bills at Delhi’s Singhu border.

Maan shared his message in Punjabi which when loosely translated in English reads, “There’s a lot to say, but I’ll only say this much – I was always with you, and I will always be with you… Long live farmers.”

Kehn nu ta bohot kuch hai par main sirf inni gal kahunga –

Main hamesha tuhade naal si te hamesha tuhade naal rahanga .. kisan zindabad hai te hamesha zindabad rahega pic.twitter.com/UFxmZjF6mO — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) December 8, 2020

Gurdas Maan wanted to take the stage at Singhu border, but some organisers did not find it appropriate, considering the 2019 controversy where he allegedly disrespected the Punjabi language.

During a radio interview in Canada in 2019, he had said, “It is must that one nation should have one language. So that person can communicate even in the south. And if you are not able to communicate there then what is use of being ‘Hindustani’. France has its own language and Germany too. Then if our country starts speaking one language then what is the harm? If we are stressing so much on mother tongue (Punjabi) then we should also focus on mother’s sister (Hindi).”

Explained: Why Gurdas Maan was not allowed to address farmers at Singhu

Even though the statement drew some backlash, Gurdas Maan stood by his words and later said, “When we talk about whole India then it is our mother and we should respect its language. There must be one nation, one language.” His statement irked many in Punjab and Canada.

Last week, Maan offered an explanation and said, “You can abuse me, but kindly don’t take away my claim over Punjabyat from me. It is what I have earned and lived. It was a small issue, which was not a mistake, but it was presented as a mistake. I was asked to respond to a controversy over Punjabi in Punjab. I only said that there should be one language for the whole nation. It is a national language. But I never meant that Punjabi should be removed from Punjab. I have always showered praises on Punjabi. Anyways, everyone has to see good and bad days.”

