Guns N’ Roses’ former drummer Steven Adler hospitalised after stabbing himself: Reports

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has reportedly stabbed himself, as per TMZ. The website reports that he was rushed to the hospital after stabbing himself at home.

Adler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is also being reported by TMZ that no one else was involved in the incident.

Steven Adler was fired from Guns N’ Roses in 1990 due to his heroin addiction. He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2012.

Adler has publicly struggled with drug addiction for many years. The musician also appeared in reality shows Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew and Sober House.