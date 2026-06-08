Guns N’ Roses lock in mega 2026 India tour with stops in Bengaluru and Guwahati

Legendary American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses’ will perform here on November 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. This will be the second international concert in the city after Post Malone’s performance here in December last year.

“Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to Assam”, the CM posted on X. “Following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum,” he said.

Sarma said as fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam’s hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.