Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Guns N’ Roses lock in mega 2026 India tour with stops in Bengaluru and Guwahati
This will be Guns N' Roses' third visit to India. The iconic rock band first toured the country in 2012 with performances in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, before returning for a concert in Mumbai in 2025.
Legendary American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses’ will perform here on November 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. This will be the second international concert in the city after Post Malone’s performance here in December last year.
“Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to Assam”, the CM posted on X. “Following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum,” he said.
Sarma said as fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam’s hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.
The concert will be held at the Veterinary Ground at Khanapara.
This will be Guns N’ Roses’ third visit to India. The iconic rock band first toured the country in 2012 with performances in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, before returning for a concert in Mumbai in 2025.
Besides Guwahati, the band will also perform in Bengaluru on November 14 as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05