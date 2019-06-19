Guns N’ Roses announce new dates for 2019 tour

Toggle Menu
Guns N' Roses' new run of 'Not in This Lifetime Tour' kicks off from September 25.

Guns N’ Roses’ reunion line-up includes collaboration with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. (Photo: Guns N’ Roses /Twitter)

Guns N’ Roses added eight new shows to their 2019 reunion show line-up.

The additional shows are in North Carolina, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City with two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to Billboard, the new run of ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ kicks of from September 25.

The reunion line-up includes collaboration with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The tour, which started from April 1, 2016, will finally wrap up on November 2 with a two-night stand at 4,298-seat Colosseum, for their most intimate performance on the tour since a special concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater in 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

