Guns N’ Roses announce new dates for 2019 tour

Guns N’ Roses added eight new shows to their 2019 reunion show line-up.

The additional shows are in North Carolina, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City with two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to Billboard, the new run of ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ kicks of from September 25.

The reunion line-up includes collaboration with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Big. Fn. News: We’re bringing the Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall – eight new dates announced today. https://t.co/Ff7igmpZ4p pic.twitter.com/RZMdzbtWbJ — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) June 17, 2019

The tour, which started from April 1, 2016, will finally wrap up on November 2 with a two-night stand at 4,298-seat Colosseum, for their most intimate performance on the tour since a special concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater in 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.